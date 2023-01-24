Fire that killed two people in Pitt County ruled accidental

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have released the name of two people killed in a house fire last Friday in Pitt County.

Killed were 74-year-old Nellie Williams and 29-year-old Benjamin Bell. A third person was able to escape the flames.

The fire happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday at a home on U.S. 64 Alternate, just outside of Bethel.

The Pitt County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire as accidental, with the cause as undetermined.

