Fiona the hippo celebrates 6th birthday

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods. (Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A big happy birthday to the Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo Fiona!

She turns six on Tuesday.

Fiona gained international attention in 2017 after she was born prematurely, weighing just 29 pounds at birth, a record low for a newborn hippo. They typically weigh about 100 pounds when they are born.

The Cincinnati Zoo shared video of Fiona the hippo over the years. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)

Fiona became even more famous when she photobombed a couple’s engagement photo later that year.

Against all odds, Fiona thrived and is celebrating her sixth birthday.

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mykia Hardy
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside
The surveillance photos were taken January 16th.
DO YOU KNOW US? Identity thieves buy $9,291 in gift cards at Winterville Sam’s Club
The fire broke out Friday afternoon.
Employee remains critical after fire at Beaufort County boat manufacturer
Police on Monday released these new photos.
WHO AM I? Police get more pics of Chocowinity burglar
Greenville residents say they aren't happy with the road conditions
People in Greenville concerned with road conditions of busy roundabout

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says
Sheriff’s office: 3 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Red Springs; Suspect in custody
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks