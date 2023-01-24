Farmville Central product Joyner named AAC Rookie of the Week for fourth time this season at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball freshman phenom Amiya Joyner earned conference Rookie of the Week honors on Monday for the fourth week this season. She averaged 17 points and 7 rebounds.

Danae McNeal made conference honor roll. The Pirates are home against Memphis on Wednesday at 6 PM.

The men are home on Tuesday night against Tulsa at 7 PM.

Temple men upset top-ranked Houston this weekend. Kinston’s Damian Dunn led the way with 16 points. He also hit the winning free throw at the end 56-55. Dunn named to the conference honor roll for his play last week in the AAC.

