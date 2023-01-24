DO YOU KNOW ME? Winterville police looking for pawn shop burglar

Police say the burglary happened early Tuesday.
Police say the burglary happened early Tuesday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in catching an overnight pawn shop burglar.

Winterville police this afternoon released surveillance photos from inside Jolly’s Pawn Shop on Fire Tower Road.

The burglary happened around 12:30 a.m. and after smashing several display cases, officers say the burglar made off with an assortment of jewelry and a Seiko watch.

Police say the thief got away in a dark four-door car.

Police say the burglar got away in this car.
Police say the burglar got away in this car.

Anyone with information on the burglar should call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

