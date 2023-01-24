D.A. to release findings in Jacksonville police shooting that killed teen

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County’s district attorney is releasing findings on a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in November.

District Attorney Ernie Lee will hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in Jacksonville.

Last November 8th, a Jacksonville police officer shot and killed Jorge Miguel Lopez.

The deadly shooting happened as an officer spotted a car passing other vehicles in the center turn lane of Western Boulevard and made a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic.

After a chase, the car crashed on White Street and police said there was an “armed encounter a short distance from the car”. The officer then fired at one of the people who had been inside the car.

The 17-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, according to his death certificate.

