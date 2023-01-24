Craven County Crime Stopper’s mission is to reduce crime in your area. Craven County citizens are helping make Craven County a safer place to live, play and work. Crimestoppers is a proven, effective method of helping law enforcement authorities bring criminals to justice. Nationwide, the conviction rate for arrests made with the assistance of Crimestopper tips is more than 98%. It works because citizens provide the police with information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of crime offenders.

Craven County Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to an arrest for:

Any serious crime

The location of stolen property

The location of wanted persons

The location of illegal drugs

Call (252) 633-5141 with your tips. Crime Stoppers only wants your information. You do not have to give your name.

Go to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page for more details. Check back here each week for updates.