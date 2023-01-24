Coast Guard rescues man from sailboat off Cape Fear

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man on a sailboat off the North Carolina coast was rescued Monday afternoon by the Coast Guard.

A 73-year-old reported Sunday night that his 33-foot sailboat was taking on water due to heavy weather.

The boat was some 155 miles east of Cape Fear.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Elizabeth City hoisted the man from the sailboat and took him back to their air station in Pasquotank County.

The Coast Guard says the boater was not injured.

