Asian American community members in NC react to California mass shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Lunar New Year is supposed to celebrate the promise of prosperity, the promise of friendship, and the promise of happiness, but for those in Monterey Park, California Saturday night, fear flooded the street as gunfire rang out.

In North Carolina, the Asian American population is growing, and for Jimmy Patel-Nguyen, North Carolina brings promise to those in the Asian American community as it continues to grow.

“In the last census from 2010-2020 the Asian American population has grown by 68% so I think it is an indication that the Asian American population feels welcome, feels like there is a lot of opportunity here, they feel like there is a lot of infrastructure for them to start their lives or continues their lives here in North Carolina and call it home” Patel-Nguyen.

In California, as thousands gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park, they were witnesses to the fatal shooting of 11 people.

“It was supposed to be a day of celebration but really turned into a day of mourning, and we all woke up expecting to celebrate and honor our traditions, but instead we woke up to headlines and messages about a shooting in Monterey Park,” Patel-Nguyen said.

The attack took place in a Chinese-owned business, and 65% of residents in Monterey Park are Asian American according to The United States Census Bureau.

While the attack took place during a Lunar New Year celebration, there still is no motive.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.