WHO AM I? Police get more pics of Chocowinity burglar

Police on Monday released these new photos.
Police on Monday released these new photos.(Chocowinity police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say they now have more photos of a man who broke into a business Tuesday morning.

Chocowinity police released surveillance photos on Monday of a man they say broke into the Choco Tobacco Shop on U.S. 17 Business on January 17th.

The burglar took merchandise from the shop before running away.

Police originally released surveillance pictures showing the man with most of his face covered.

If you can help identify the man call Beaufort County Crimestoppers at 252-974-6400.

The break-in happened early Tuesday morning.
The break-in happened early Tuesday morning.(Chocowinity police)

