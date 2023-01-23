Washington police bust two men after traffic stop

Daquon Green, Paul Byrd
Daquon Green, Paul Byrd(Washington police)
Jan. 23, 2023
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop last Wednesday.

Washington police said they saw a vehicle driving recklessly and pulled it over in the Days Inn parking lot on Carolina Avenue.

Police said one of the people was seen throwing contraband from the vehicle. An amount of cocaine and marijuana was seized by police.

Daquon Green, of Chocowinity, was charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute Schedule II controlled substances, possession of firearm by felon, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, careless and reckless driving, and possession of a fictitious registration plate. The 24-year-old was given a $70,000 secured bond.

Paul Byrd, of Washington, is charged with possession of firearm by felon, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. The 22-year-old had a $25,000 secured bond.

