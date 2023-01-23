Vehicle plows into Morehead City Dollar General

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina discount store will be closed for a couple of weeks after a vehicle plowed into the building this morning.

Morehead City police say the driver had minor injuries in the crash into the Dollar General on Bridges Street.

The crash caused structural damage to both the outside and inside of the store. It appears a restroom at the store received most of the damage.

No one in the store was injured.

It looks like this restroom received most of the damage inside. (Morehead City government)

