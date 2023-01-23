UNC tops NC State men’s basketball, Smith injured but doing “fine”

Former Farmville Central star Terquavion Smith carted off after flagrant foul
NC State's Terquavion Smith (left) and UNC's Armando Bacot (right).
NC State's Terquavion Smith (left) and UNC's Armando Bacot (right).(AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Armando Bacot had 23 points and 18 rebounds on a record-setting day, RJ Davis scored 26 points, and North Carolina defeated North Carolina State 80-69 on Saturday.

HIGHLIGHTS

Bacot established the North Carolina record with his 61st career double-double, breaking a tie with Billy Cunningham. He also passed Tyler Hansbrough for first place on UNC’s career rebounding list, 1,221-1,219.

NC State’s Terquavion Smith, the leading scorer in the ACC, suffered a scary injury and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher with 9:45 remaining in the second half. Smith attacked the rim and tried to finish a left-handed runner but fell backwards and landed hard on the floor. North Carolina’s Leaky Black was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game.

NC State said Smith had an elbow and neck injury, and coach Kevin Keatts said Smith was taken to a hospital.

The Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3), who have won three in a row and nine of the past 11, improved to 10-0 at home this season, including 5-0 in ACC play.

The loss snapped North Carolina State’s four-game winning streak.

