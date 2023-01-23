UNC tops NC State men’s basketball, Smith injured but doing “fine”

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Armando Bacot had 23 points and 18 rebounds on a record-setting day, RJ Davis scored 26 points, and North Carolina defeated North Carolina State 80-69 on Saturday.

Bacot established the North Carolina record with his 61st career double-double, breaking a tie with Billy Cunningham. He also passed Tyler Hansbrough for first place on UNC’s career rebounding list, 1,221-1,219.

NC State’s Terquavion Smith, the leading scorer in the ACC, suffered a scary injury and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher with 9:45 remaining in the second half. Smith attacked the rim and tried to finish a left-handed runner but fell backwards and landed hard on the floor. North Carolina’s Leaky Black was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game.

NC State said Smith had an elbow and neck injury, and coach Kevin Keatts said Smith was taken to a hospital.

I am fine appreciate all the prayers and concern ❤️ — Terquavion Smith (@Tgetsbuckss23) January 22, 2023

The Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3), who have won three in a row and nine of the past 11, improved to 10-0 at home this season, including 5-0 in ACC play.

The loss snapped North Carolina State’s four-game winning streak.

