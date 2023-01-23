Spring art exhibits open at Rocky Mount art and science center

Rocky Mount Imperial Centre
Rocky Mount Imperial Centre(Rocky Mount Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Local and national artists will be recognized at these art exhibits in Rocky Mount.

The Maria V. Howard Arts Center will be hosting two spring art exhibits at the Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences.

Brenda Brokke and Leatha Koefler will be hosting the “Naturally” exhibit. These artists use mixed-media installations of nests and elements of time. They point to a natural feeling and a sense of home.

The “Handcrafted” exhibit is annually put on by the arts center and focuses on artists both local to Eastern Carolina and the United States as a whole. This will show handmade pieces of art like tapestries, sculptures, pottery, and more.

A special competition for the favorite piece of the exhibit will be hosted by Susan Fecho and the winner will be announced Saturday, January 29. The winners also will be posted on the Imperial Centre website and social media. The exhibit will run from January 20-April 23.

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The Imperial Centre is located at 270 Gay Street in Rocky Mount.

For more information, please contact Joyce Turner by calling 252-972-1175 or via email at emily.turner@rockymountnc.gov.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two wounded in New Bern shopping center parking lot shootout
UPDATE: Two dead, one wounded in a New Bern shopping center shootout
Church in Greenville host free food giveaway event
A Greenville church gives 700 families needing groceries a 40 lbs chicken
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

Jermaine Williams
Kinston police make quick arrest in afternoon shooting
The fire broke out Friday afternoon.
Employee remains critical after fire at Beaufort County boat manufacturer
Sneads Ferry Gate upgrade in three phases
Rocky Mount crime
Rocky Mount Police Department hosting gang awareness seminar