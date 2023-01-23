Sneads Ferry Gate upgrade in three phases

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - One of Camp Lejeune’s gates is undergoing a security upgrade.

The Sneads Ferry Gate will be reduced to single-lane traffic from Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 24, for upgrades to the security systems.

Camp Lejeune lays out the upgrade in a three phase process, and warns this may cause delays for drivers.

Phase 1: Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. to Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

Complete gate closure.

Personnel should access the installation via an alternate gate.

Phase 2: Feb. 27 to March 24

Single-lane traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Before 9 a.m. and after 2 p.m., all lanes will be open.

Personnel who regularly use the Sneads Ferry Gate should expect increased traffic and delays during this time.

Phase 3: March 24 at 6 p.m. to March 26 at 6 p.m.

Complete gate closure.

Personnel should access the installation via an alternate gate.

The security upgrades at the Sneads Ferry Gate are part of a larger Camp Lejeune project that has required several gates to undergo phased closures over the past year.

