Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cold Tonight, Storms Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As skies clear and the wind decreases overnight, temperatures turn cold. By morning, everyone will be near or below freezing. You’ll need the jacket to start the day. Sunshine takes us into the mid-50s by the afternoon. Our quiet weather won’t last long.

A storm system bringing severe weather and winter weather heads our way Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers turn into heavier rain and storms from Wednesday afternoon to midnight Wednesday. Strong southerly winds will drive temperatures into the upper 60s, helping to fuel the chance of a few thunderstorms. The threat of severe weather is fairly low and one of those threats that may come together at the last moment. With the threat of a few strong storms, accompanied by heavy downpours and strong winds, Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day across eastern NC. Rainfall amounts of 0.5-1″ are expected.

We’ll get another break at the end of the work week before closing out the weekend with the chance of another storm system.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy skies become clear overnight. Low near 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

A mainly sunny sky. High around 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday - First Alert Weather Day

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Thursday

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 56F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

