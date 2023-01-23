Rocky Mount Police Department hosting gang awareness seminar

Rocky Mount crime
Rocky Mount crime(WRAL-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police will hold a seminar on gang awareness.

The Rocky Mount Police Department will host the Community Gang Awareness 101 seminar from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The event will be in the Booker T. Theater at 170 E. Thomas St. in downtown Rocky Mount.

This free community event that is open to the public will focus on:

  • Detailing ways that the Rocky Mount Police Department is responding to gang problems.
  • Helping parents speak to their children about gangs.
  • Learning how to identify and report suspected gang activity.

Community organizations will be available to discuss resources that are available with light refreshments.

For more information, contact the Police Department community engagement coordinator at 252-972-1448.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two wounded in New Bern shopping center parking lot shootout
UPDATE: Two dead, one wounded in a New Bern shopping center shootout
Church in Greenville host free food giveaway event
A Greenville church gives 700 families needing groceries a 40 lbs chicken
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

Jermaine Williams
Kinston police make quick arrest in afternoon shooting
The fire broke out Friday afternoon.
Employee remains critical after fire at Beaufort County boat manufacturer
Sneads Ferry Gate upgrade in three phases
Rocky Mount Imperial Centre
Spring art exhibits open at Rocky Mount art and science center