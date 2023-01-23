Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosts new building groundbreaking ceremony

Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local sheriff’s office in the east is getting a new administration building.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning for the construction of its new administration building.

The new building will be located at 100 New Hope Road in Greenville.

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners will be in attendence for the event which takes place at 11:30 a.m.

