Onslow County Soil and Water Conservation District begins stream cleanup

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Soil and Water Conservation District will begin its work to clear streams Monday.

The district received a grant from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to help restore a large portion of Backswamp and Squires Run Creek.

By removing downed trees and debris, the district hopes to improve water flow and reduce flooding as a result.

The rehabilitation project will start Monday and is expected to be completed by the end of February.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.