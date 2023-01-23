Onslow County Soil and Water Conservation District begins stream cleanup
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Soil and Water Conservation District will begin its work to clear streams Monday.
The district received a grant from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to help restore a large portion of Backswamp and Squires Run Creek.
By removing downed trees and debris, the district hopes to improve water flow and reduce flooding as a result.
The rehabilitation project will start Monday and is expected to be completed by the end of February.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.