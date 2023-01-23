Onslow County Soil and Water Conservation District begins stream cleanup

Squires Run Creek
Squires Run Creek(Onslow County)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Soil and Water Conservation District will begin its work to clear streams Monday.

The district received a grant from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to help restore a large portion of Backswamp and Squires Run Creek.

By removing downed trees and debris, the district hopes to improve water flow and reduce flooding as a result.

The rehabilitation project will start Monday and is expected to be completed by the end of February.

