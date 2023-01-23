NCDOT Ferry Division hosts four career events

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking for a job on the water this may be your chance.

The North Carolina Ferry Division is hosting a new year, new career series of career events.

Workers are sought after to staff the ferries, terminals, and shipyards.

“There has never been a better time to start a career with the Ferry Division,” said the state Ferry Division’s Director Harold Thomas. “This year, we want to show potential applicants that there is a wide range of career opportunities in the Ferry Division beyond operating vessels, including trades such as welders, electricians, pipefitters and painters. Our goal is to showcase the skills and abilities critical to our maritime operations.”

The career events will be held at the following times and locations:

Feb. 2: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Brunswick County Career Center, 5300-7 Main St., Shallotte.

Feb. 16: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Shipyard tour and career event, 8550 Shipyard Road, Manns Harbor. This event is specific to shipyard-based employment and people can attend by registration only.

Feb. 20: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., NC Works Career Center, 3813 Arendell St., Morehead City.

Feb. 28: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hatteras Community Center, 57689 Highway 12, Hatteras.

Jobs will be offered between temporary and full-time positions for all experience levels, from general utility workers to experienced boat captains.

The following benefits are given to Ferry Division employees:

Competitive salaries

Year-round, full-time permanent employment

Health insurance

Recruitment bonuses

Retirement benefits

Paid vacation, holiday and sick leave

The Ferry Division said that applicants should register with Human Resources Program Director Lori Sanderlin via email and to bring a resume and supporting documents.

For a listing of the Ferry Division’s job openings, log onto the state jobs website and search the term ‘ferry, and for any further questions to call (252) 463-7027.

