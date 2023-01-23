Morehead City’s mayor joins NC East Alliance Board of Directors

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones has been selected to join the NC East Alliance Board of Directors.

NC East Alliance is an economic development organization that works with local, state and national organizations to create new developments in the region.

The group serves 29 counties in Eastern North Carolina.

“I look forward to working with the NC East Alliance and helping in anyway that I can in bringing in crucial economic development to the area,” said Jones in statement on Monday.

Jones has been Morehead City’s mayor since 1999.

