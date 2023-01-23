Morehead City’s mayor joins NC East Alliance Board of Directors

Mayor Jerry Jones
Mayor Jerry Jones(Morehead City)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones has been selected to join the NC East Alliance Board of Directors.

NC East Alliance is an economic development organization that works with local, state and national organizations to create new developments in the region.

The group serves 29 counties in Eastern North Carolina.

“I look forward to working with the NC East Alliance and helping in anyway that I can in bringing in crucial economic development to the area,” said Jones in statement on Monday.

Jones has been Morehead City’s mayor since 1999.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two wounded in New Bern shopping center parking lot shootout
UPDATE: Two dead, one wounded in a New Bern shopping center shootout
Church in Greenville host free food giveaway event
A Greenville church gives 700 families needing groceries a 40 lbs chicken
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

Squires Run Creek
Onslow County Soil and Water Conservation District begins stream cleanup
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosts new building groundbreaking ceremony
NCEL 01-22-2023
NCEL 01-22-2023
FILE - Workers work on equipment at the West End Substation, at 6910 NC Hwy 211 in West End,...
State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks