Kinston police make quick arrest in afternoon shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say help from the community this afternoon landed a suspected gunman behind bars.

Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to shots being fired near Mitchell Wooten Apartments. They found one apartment had been hit by the gunfire, while people in the neighborhood quickly told police exactly what happened.

Police said that led to a K-9 being brought in who found Jermaine Williams hiding nearby.

The 19-year-old was found with a gun and he was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, carrying a concealed gun, and going armed to the terror of the public.

Police ask anyone with more information on this shooting to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

