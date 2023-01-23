Kinston intersection closed for traffic improvements

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Department of Transportation will begin work on a project to close the open median between Lowe’s Home Improvement and the Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston.

The new raised media design is intended to increase safety and improve traffic flow in the area.

Construction is scheduled to begin Jan. 23 and is expected to be completed in late May. The work will result in the occasional lane closure in both directions along U.S. 70.

