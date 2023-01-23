Kinston intersection closed for traffic improvements

The Department of Transporation is working on a project in Kinston.
The Department of Transporation is working on a project in Kinston.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Department of Transportation will begin work on a project to close the open median between Lowe’s Home Improvement and the Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston.

The new raised media design is intended to increase safety and improve traffic flow in the area.

Construction is scheduled to begin Jan. 23 and is expected to be completed in late May. The work will result in the occasional lane closure in both directions along U.S. 70.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two wounded in New Bern shopping center parking lot shootout
UPDATE: Two dead, one wounded in a New Bern shopping center shootout
Church in Greenville host free food giveaway event
A Greenville church gives 700 families needing groceries a 40 lbs chicken
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Officials say 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler faces charges of first-degree murder in the commission...
Officials: Man arrested after house fire kills adult, 2 kids

Latest News

NCEL 01-22-2023
NCEL 01-22-2023
FILE - Workers work on equipment at the West End Substation, at 6910 NC Hwy 211 in West End,...
State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
Eastern Carolina county sees second sewer overflow within seven days
Two people sent to hospital after Saturday night shooting in Elizabeth City