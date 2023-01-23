Grifton man arrested on heroin, cocaine charges

John Hopkins
John Hopkins(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grifton man remains in jail after his arrest on multiple drug charges.

Pitt County deputies arrested John Hopkins on Thursday after a four-month investigation.

Hopkins has been charged with five counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 37-year-old man was jailed on a $250,000 secured bond.

