Grifton man arrested on heroin, cocaine charges
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grifton man remains in jail after his arrest on multiple drug charges.
Pitt County deputies arrested John Hopkins on Thursday after a four-month investigation.
Hopkins has been charged with five counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The 37-year-old man was jailed on a $250,000 secured bond.
