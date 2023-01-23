First Alert Weather Day: Showers and storms could produce locally damaging winds on Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A dynamic weather system is forecast to develop and rapidly move across the Southeastern US later tonight and into Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon and evening, warm saturated air will start to surge to the northeast, eventually reaching Eastern NC by Wednesday morning.

Due to southeasterly surface winds, westerly winds aloft and sufficient upper-level winds, there is the possibility for a few storms to produce damaging winds, and a brief tornado threat. Despite the risk, there are a few limiting factors. The amount of atmospheric lift to spark thunderstorms remains marginal and there is still uncertainty in the amount of instability. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined all of Eastern NC under a Level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather. The severe risk will be monitored over the coming days for additional revision.

Timeline of when the worst of the weather is expected to arrive. (Russell James)

Regardless of severe weather, there will be the chance for heavy rain and possible gusty winds on Wednesday. At least a few spots could receive a few gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms. The timeframe for the precipitation is around late morning (10 am/11am) to the middle afternoon (4 pm/5 pm)

Possible rain totals with the next system (Russell James)

