Employee remains critical after fire at Beaufort County boat manufacturer

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee of a boat manufacturer remains in critical condition at a burn center after Friday’s fire that destroyed part of the Beaufort County business.

Firefighters were called around 1:30 p.m. Friday to Pamlico Boat & Fiberglass Repair on Magnolia School Road, east of Washington. The company makes custom boats and fiberglass parts.

County Emergency Management Director Chris Newkirk said the building where they spray resin caught fire. The injured employee was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital and then flown to the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Newkirk says the injured worker was the only one inside that building at the time and that others in the main building called 911. He said there were no other injuries.

The injured worker’s name has yet to be released and authorities continue to investigate what started the fire.

