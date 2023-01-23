Employee remains critical after fire at Beaufort County boat manufacturer

Employee seriously burned after fire damages Beaufort County boat manufacturer
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee of a boat manufacturer remains in critical condition at a burn center after Friday’s fire that destroyed part of the Beaufort County business.

Firefighters were called around 1:30 p.m. Friday to Pamlico Boat & Fiberglass Repair on Magnolia School Road, east of Washington. The company makes custom boats and fiberglass parts.

County Emergency Management Director Chris Newkirk said the building where they spray resin caught fire. The injured employee was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital and then flown to the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Newkirk says the injured worker was the only one inside that building at the time and that others in the main building called 911. He said there were no other injuries.

The injured worker’s name has yet to be released and authorities continue to investigate what started the fire.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two wounded in New Bern shopping center parking lot shootout
UPDATE: Two dead, one wounded in a New Bern shopping center shootout
Church in Greenville host free food giveaway event
A Greenville church gives 700 families needing groceries a 40 lbs chicken
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

Jermaine Williams
Kinston police make quick arrest in afternoon shooting
Sneads Ferry Gate upgrade in three phases
Rocky Mount crime
Rocky Mount Police Department hosting gang awareness seminar
Rocky Mount Imperial Centre
Spring art exhibits open at Rocky Mount art and science center