Eastern Carolina county sees second sewer overflow within seven days

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of gallons of sewer water flowed behind homes outside of one city here in the east.

According to Havelock City officials, 27,500 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged behind 603 Salem Court and 499 Creekbridge Court flowed into Slocum Creek Sunday.

This is the second overflow of untreated water the county has seen within seven days. The first was on January 15.

The NCDEQ Division of Water Resources was notified of the event and is reviewing the matter.

