DO YOU KNOW US? Identity thieves buy $9,291 in gift cards at Winterville Sam’s Club

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town hope you can help them catch some identity thieves.

Winterville police released several surveillance photos today taken last Monday inside Sam’s Club.

Police say the two people in the pictures used credit cards stolen earlier that same day and bought $9,291 worth of gift cards.

The victim’s wallet had been stolen while shopping at a Greenville department store.

Pictures also showed the woman apparently looking for more potential victims, focusing on shoppers with pocketbooks in their shopping carts.

Anyone with information on the two people should call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

