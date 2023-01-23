Beaufort County man facing eight drug charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested a Beaufort County man on multiple drug charges last week.

Jaquan Kinlaw was arrested Thursday for four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver oxycodone, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beaufort County deputies say the arrest came after they made buys of fentanyl, oxycodone, and marijuana from Kinlaw.

The 26-year-old man was jailed on a $60,000 secured bond.

