Two people sent to hospital after Saturday night shooting in Elizabeth City

(Gray News, file image)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday night after being shot.

Police say they were called to 1122 Herrington Street around 8:26 p.m. where they found DyYon Hall, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers say that while on Herrington Street, they received another call about a person being shot, and found Heaven Griffin, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Brothers Lane.

Hall and Griffin were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and later taken to Sentara Norfolk general Hospital where police say they are in non-critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Police Department asks anyone with information about the shootings to contact the Elizabeth Cirt Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

