Storm drainage work begins in New Bern park
By Deric Rush and WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Construction is underway in Union Point Park to improve storm drainage.

The improvements have a $58,00 price tag. The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The project is just under a week in progress. Officials with the city’s public works department say more than 22 feet of wider drainage pipes are being installed along with five additional water catch basins throughout the park.

“We’ve had instances of having to delay events or cancel events because of the rain,” said New Bern Public Works Director George Chiles. “This is our highest-used park for visitors and day traffic in the evening, and whatever we can do to keep it open or have the use more available after rain events, and that’s what we’re trying to achieve. There are a lot of events that are held down here that we don’t want the weather to adversely impact the use of the park.”

Chiles said the project has just over two weeks until completion.

The next project will be installing more lighting throughout the park to illuminate evening events.

