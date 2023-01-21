Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and mild temps today serves as a precursor to heavy rain Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The next storm system will continue to develop on Saturday as it treks across the Mississippi Valley. This system will draw in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico as it emerges eastward across the Deep South later today. The area of rain will expand in coverage Saturday night across the region.

The low pressure system will continue moving east-northeast Sunday afternoon and exiting offshore by Monday. There will be a large shield of precipitation associated with the low, though the intensity of the precipitation will generally be moderate. Storm total rainfall amounts will be heaviest in the Southeast where 1-2″ is expected. Rainfall along the I-95 corridor will be .50-1.25″

Drier weather will return Monday and Tuesday thanks to a trailing high pressure system. Air temperatures will hang in the mid 50s until a second round of heavy rain comes in late Wednesday through early Thursday.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and cool. High 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Rain moving in by mid morning. High 60F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Rain chance: 100%

Monday

Mostly sunny and windy. High of 55. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny. High of 55. Winds N 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.