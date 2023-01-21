Onslow County Sheriff Office introducing body cameras

Onslow County Sheriff Office introduces body cams
Onslow County Sheriff Office introduces body cams(n/a)
By Liz Masteller
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One Sheriff Office here in the East is finally getting fitted with new gear, after waiting over a year.

In 2022, the Department of Justice committed nearly 230 thousand dollars in grant money to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office for new body cameras from Watch Guard technologies.

The Sheriff’s Department received them in December and started deploying them on the 12th of January.

The Sheriff’s Office will be upfitting 83 vehicles and receiving 93 cameras in total. There will be enough for each deputy to have their own camera.

Deputies are also able to upload and download body cam footage from their cameras in their squad cars.

Today, the department hosted an informational meeting where they broke down the plan for phasing in the new technology.

Sheriff Chris Thomas, Onslow County Sheriff Office said, “We’re deploying them in stages. The first stage is Patrol, then the Driving while Impaired, then Warrant Squad, then the SROs in schools, and then the Civil Process Unit. As they’re deployed each group that they’re deployed to the deputies will be trained on that camera at that point.”

The cameras will help address concerns with the public, exonerate the deputy, and provide more concrete evidence in court.

