One dead, two wounded in New Bern Shopping Center shootout

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police say they are actively investigating a shooting that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital.

Police say around 3:00 a.m. officers were called to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road for a reported gunshot victim.

Officials say they found three people, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the Marketplace Shopping Center.

The three victims were taken to the hospital, one, an adult male, died. The second, an adult male, is currently in critical conditions. And the third, an adult male, who police say they believe to be the shooter, is being treated for his injuries.

The shooter will face charges as soon as he is released from the hospital.

The names of the three victims are being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.

Police say The District Attorney’s Office has been briefed and that no other people are known to be injured at this time.

Officials say the investigation is in the early stages, but that there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the community.

