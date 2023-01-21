East Carteret girls hold off Southside, Mariners boys roll

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - East Carteret girls had the lead to 20 points in the third and had to hang on late to edge Southside 52-47.

Ka’nyah O’Neal led the charge back for the Seahawks. She had 29 points, most in the second half. She fouled out with about 90 seconds to play after cutting the lead to 2.

Tanzania Locklear was recognized pregame by East Carteret for scoring her 1,000th point.

“It feels like an accomplishment and for my teammates to come out here and help me accomplish that it really means a lot to me,” says Locklear, “It really is just an overwhelming environment with them and they are always so grateful. They always bail me out. They are the reason why I am at this position.”

The East Carteret boys ran out to a 31-9 lead in the first quarter and went on to a running time win over Southside 81-32.

Shamel Baker led the way with 30 points for the Mariners in the win. Charles Matheka had 24 points.

