Wood Ducks name Maldonado their new Manager

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks will have a new manager for their 6th Carolina League season in Kinston.

The Woodies announced Carlos Maldonado will be their new manager. Steve Mintz stepped down for personal reasons this fall. The Woodies shared Maldonado’s staff for the 2023 season as well.

The Wood Ducks welcome our 2023 coaching staff!

Manager: Carlos Maldonado

Pitching Coach: Julio Valdez

Hitting Coach: Brian Pozos

Development Coaches: Nick Janssen & Ruben Sosa

Athletic Trainer: Neal Ori

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Brett Platts



Welcome to Kinston! 🦆⚾️👋 pic.twitter.com/AQbeHtXx6D — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) January 18, 2023

The Wood Ducks open April 6th.

