Wood Ducks name Maldonado their new Manager

Down East set to play 6th season in Kinston
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks will have a new manager for their 6th Carolina League season in Kinston.

The Woodies announced Carlos Maldonado will be their new manager. Steve Mintz stepped down for personal reasons this fall. The Woodies shared Maldonado’s staff for the 2023 season as well.

The Wood Ducks open April 6th.

