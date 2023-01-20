Washington County boys pull away from rival Riverside-Martin

Washington County 79, Riverside 59
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington County boys ran out to a big second-half run on Thursday night at rival Riverside-Martin as they took the conference clash 79-59.

The Panthers built up a double-digit lead int he first quarter before the Knights got rolling.

Riverside was able to close it to two points late first half and trailed by five at the break.

Panthers started on a big second-half run building the lead back up to 20 points en route to their 11th victory of the season.

