UNC edges Duke in top 20 women’s basketball showdown

#17 UNC 61, #13 Duke 56
(Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)(AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Deja Kelly scored 19 points, Alyssa Ustby had 10 of her 16 in the pivotal third quarter and No. 17 North Carolina held off No. 13 Duke 61-56, ending the Blue Devils’ 11-game winning streak.

Eva Hodgson’s only points of the game came at the foul line in the closing seconds, her pair with 2.8 seconds wrapping up the win.

The Tar Heels made 6 of 10 shots from the field and 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to improve to 5-3 against ranked teams this season.

Shayeann Day-Wilson scored a season-high 24 points for the Blue Devils but missed five free throws in the fourth quarter.

Leading scorer Celeste Taylor was limited to one basket, that coming with 30.2 seconds left.

