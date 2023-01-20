Two people killed in Pitt County house fire

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are dead after a house fire early this morning in Pitt County.

Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home on U.S. 64 Alternate, just outside of Bethel.

He said one person was able to get out of the burning home, but unfortunately two other people died.

Names of those killed have not been released and an autopsy on the bodies will be conducted.

Morris said they are still investigating the cause of the deadly fire.

