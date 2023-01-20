Three people arrested on drug charges in Lenoir County after search

Howie Jones, Eric Newcome and Timothy Jones all charged with drug offenses
Howie Jones, Eric Newcome and Timothy Jones all charged with drug offenses(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Three Lenoir County men face drug charges, while one also faces a gun offense, following the execution of search warrants at a house on N.C. 58 South.

During the search, Kinston police and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office say they saw drugs and drug paraphernalia and arrested Howie Jones, Eric Newcome and Timothy Jones.

Lawmen say cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine were among the drugs they found.

All three face various drug charges while Newsome is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Stop leads to felony drug arrest
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond
Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services found a mother and her ten newborn...
Mom & 10 newborn puppies found in abandoned Craven County home
James Lee of Wallace tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize
Duplin County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
High school basketball
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
La'Mikah Baptist charged in drive by shooting
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries

Latest News

David Crosby performs onstage at a concert to defeat Prop. 32 at the Nokia Theatre on...
Singer-songwriter David Crosby dies at 81
27th annual Polar Bear Plunge at ECU
27th annual Polar Bear Plunge at ECU
Lights help reduce viral spread indoors.
Jacksonville gym installs UV lights to cut down airborne viruses
Occupational therapy is helping one kid here in the East as she prepares for school