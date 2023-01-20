Three people arrested on drug charges in Lenoir County after search

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Three Lenoir County men face drug charges, while one also faces a gun offense, following the execution of search warrants at a house on N.C. 58 South.

During the search, Kinston police and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office say they saw drugs and drug paraphernalia and arrested Howie Jones, Eric Newcome and Timothy Jones.

Lawmen say cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine were among the drugs they found.

All three face various drug charges while Newsome is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.