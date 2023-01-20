Terquavion Smith named to Oscar Robertson Award midseason watch list

NC hoopers Bacot, Love and Appleby also on list
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - NC State star Terquavion Smith named to the Oscar Robertson Award watch list Thursday. The former Farmville Central star is leading the ACC in scoring with 19.1 points per game.

UNC’s Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, and Wake Forest’s Tyree Appleby are also on the list. The award goes to United States Basketball Writers Association national player of the year.

