Terquavion Smith named to Oscar Robertson Award midseason watch list

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - NC State star Terquavion Smith named to the Oscar Robertson Award watch list Thursday. The former Farmville Central star is leading the ACC in scoring with 19.1 points per game.

UNC’s Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, and Wake Forest’s Tyree Appleby are also on the list. The award goes to United States Basketball Writers Association national player of the year.

