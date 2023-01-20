Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument.

Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist Church reported the crime Sunday morning. The congregation shares a parking lot with the memorial.

The memorial was cleaned up Tuesday.

Fourteen names are currently on the sculpture of those who have died in service to the public.

