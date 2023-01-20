State Highway Patrol graduates 36 new troopers

(North Carolina Highway Patrol)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new set of state troopers have graduated from the 157th program.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol welcomes 36 troopers from the Basic Highway Patrol School. These troopers completed 27 weeks of extensive training.

The ceremony was held at the Shepherd’s Church in Cary at 10:00 a.m. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, Jr. served as guest speaker and provided congratulatory remarks to the graduates.

The oath of office was administered by Judge Jeffrey Carpenter of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Colonel Freddy Johnson Jr., Highway Patrol commander, provided remarks to the newest sworn members.

“As new state troopers, we feel you are ready to fulfill this role and be ambassadors who represent the State Highway Patrol,” said Johnson. “My charge to you is to be a leader in your community by your actions, your character and your important role as a law enforcement officer.”

The new troopers will report to their respective duties on Wednesday, February 15 for field training.

