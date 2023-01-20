State announces opening of tax season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Revenue will begin accepting both business and individual income tax returns over the next few weeks.

The NCDOR anticipates accepting 2022 corporate income and franchise, partnership Income, and estates and trust income tax returns by Friday, Jan. 27.

The NCDOR anticipates accepting 2022 individual income tax returns by Friday, Feb. 3.

Although the Revenue Department expects to accept tax returns on Feb. 3, it will be early March before returns are processed and validated. They ensure this delay is to update and complete the refund fraud validation system.

Taxes are set to be due on or before Tuesday, April 18th because April 15th falls on a Saturday and Emancipation Day is observed on that following Monday.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically for safety and processing speed. The DOR is offering a list of free and low-cost online filing options on their website.

Once the DOR begins this process, they will post the “Where’s My Refund” application on their webpage as well.

