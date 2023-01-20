State announces opening of tax season

Tax filing season starts
Tax filing season starts(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Revenue will begin accepting both business and individual income tax returns over the next few weeks.

  • The NCDOR anticipates accepting 2022 corporate income and franchise, partnership Income, and estates and trust income tax returns by Friday, Jan. 27.
  • The NCDOR anticipates accepting 2022 individual income tax returns by Friday, Feb. 3.

Although the Revenue Department expects to accept tax returns on Feb. 3, it will be early March before returns are processed and validated. They ensure this delay is to update and complete the refund fraud validation system.

Taxes are set to be due on or before Tuesday, April 18th because April 15th falls on a Saturday and Emancipation Day is observed on that following Monday.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically for safety and processing speed. The DOR is offering a list of free and low-cost online filing options on their website.

Once the DOR begins this process, they will post the “Where’s My Refund” application on their webpage as well.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services found a mother and her ten newborn...
Mom & 10 newborn puppies found in abandoned Craven County home
Tabitha Paul
DEPUTIES: Probation officer meeting turns into bust after drugs found on Craven Co. woman
La'Mikah Baptist charged in drive by shooting
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries
Craven County drug arrest
Craven County felony drug arrest
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident
Juvenile charged with murder where man was shot and crashed his car in Greenville

Latest News

State Highway Patrol graduates 36 new troopers
New all-way stop coming to Onslow County
Camp Lejeune Marine charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing