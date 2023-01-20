South Lenoir to play at home Friday after roof damage exodus

DEEP RUN, N.C. (WITN) - South Lenoir basketball teams will play at home again this week after their gym roof was damaged by recent storms. They have been unable to play there since.

South Lenoir told us they would practice at area elementary schools in the interim as well.

They will officially be home to host Kinston on Friday night for boys and girls games. It’s a four-pack of games with junior varsity and varsity playing.

The varsity girls go at 7 PM Friday and the boys are scheduled to play at 8:30.

The seniors told us it would mean a lot to get back in their gym to be able to have senior day festivities this season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.