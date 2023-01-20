Sheriff’s Office warns of “missed jury duty” scam calls

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a new scam going around an area in the East for you to watch out for.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a recent imposter scam. They say on Thursday night, people in Carteret County reported fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff, and attempting to elicit money claiming the person has missed jury duty.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy will never call you and request money by phone or ask you to provide banking information.

They say to never give out your personal banking information, provide a credit or debit card number, wire money, or purchase gift cards and give out the numbers.

If you are the victim of a scam please call your local police department or call the Carteret County Communications Center at (252) 726-1911.

