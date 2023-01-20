Padres Shildt comes to Greenville for Pitt-Greenville Hot Stove Baseball Banquet

Former Cardinals manager is excited for MLB season
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 32nd annual Hot Stove Baseball Banquet was held tonight at ECU by the Pitt-Greenville Hot Stove League.

Former St. Louis Cardinals manager and current San Diego Padres Senior Advisor to the General Manager Mike Shildt the special guest for the event.

“We’re super excited you know the Padres were in the National League Championship Series last year and we just need to find a way to win 7 more games to win that ring. That’s what we are playing for,” says Shildt, “One of the best dates is when pitchers and catchers report and hear that glove pop. We get to play the great game of baseball... It’s an honor to be here because it is such a rich area, that’s produced some really good players in the greater Greenville area. Howard McCullough, who I think is a statewide and regional legend, Greenville resident, and scout. I have known Howard for many years. Howard approached me, had some good ole barbecue, and asked me to talk a little baseball.”

