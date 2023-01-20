Officer helps prevent man from jumping off bridge with hug, police say

Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a...
Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a man’s life.(New Haven Police Department)
By WFSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut are sharing an officer’s actions that they say helped save a man’s life.

On Thursday, the New Haven Police Department released information regarding a situation on Jan. 13 where officers responded to a man who was threatening to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.

The department said Officer Wityak was one of the officers who were called to the scene.

Wityak spoke to the man in distress and used his crisis Intervention skills to convince him to seek help at the hospital, according to the department.

Connecticut authorities said it was an emotional encounter for the officer and the man but it ended with the two of them hugging.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Stop leads to felony drug arrest
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond
Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services found a mother and her ten newborn...
Mom & 10 newborn puppies found in abandoned Craven County home
James Lee of Wallace tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize
Duplin County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
High school basketball
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
La'Mikah Baptist charged in drive by shooting
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries

Latest News

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Howie Jones, Eric Newcome and Timothy Jones all charged with drug offenses
Three people arrested on drug charges in Lenoir County after search
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden on classified docs discovery: ‘There’s no there there’