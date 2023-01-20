New all-way stop coming to Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in Onslow County will have to come to a complete stop at one intersection.

Crews from the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be installing additional stop signs at the intersection of Murrill Brown Road and Ben Williams Road on Thursday, January 26.

The goal is to reduce crashes at this busy intersection by making all incoming traffic come to a complete stop so the one with the right of way can move safely.

Advance warning signs stating “Stop Ahead” and “New Traffic Pattern” will also be installed on this $15,000.00 project, which is part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

The DOT recommends drivers should remember the following information for all-way stops:

The first vehicle at the intersection has the right of way;

When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right of way and may go straight or, if legal and after signaling, turn left or right

When two facing vehicles approach an intersection simultaneously, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. If one driver is going straight while the other wants to turn left, the driver who wants to turn left must yield; and

Even with the right of way, drivers should remember to use appropriate turn signals and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles.

