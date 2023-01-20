New all-way stop coming to Onslow County

(NBC 12)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in Onslow County will have to come to a complete stop at one intersection.

Crews from the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be installing additional stop signs at the intersection of Murrill Brown Road and Ben Williams Road on Thursday, January 26.

The goal is to reduce crashes at this busy intersection by making all incoming traffic come to a complete stop so the one with the right of way can move safely.

Advance warning signs stating “Stop Ahead” and “New Traffic Pattern” will also be installed on this $15,000.00 project, which is part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

The DOT recommends drivers should remember the following information for all-way stops:

  • The first vehicle at the intersection has the right of way;
  • When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right of way and may go straight or, if legal and after signaling, turn left or right
  • When two facing vehicles approach an intersection simultaneously, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. If one driver is going straight while the other wants to turn left, the driver who wants to turn left must yield; and
  • Even with the right of way, drivers should remember to use appropriate turn signals and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services found a mother and her ten newborn...
Mom & 10 newborn puppies found in abandoned Craven County home
Tabitha Paul
DEPUTIES: Probation officer meeting turns into bust after drugs found on Craven Co. woman
La'Mikah Baptist charged in drive by shooting
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries
Craven County drug arrest
Craven County felony drug arrest
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident
Juvenile charged with murder where man was shot and crashed his car in Greenville

Latest News

State Highway Patrol graduates 36 new troopers
Camp Lejeune Marine charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing
Two people killed in Pitt County house fire