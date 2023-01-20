Local marine to be honored with Bronze Star

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A marine stationed here in the East is being honored Friday for his heroic service to our nation.

Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild will be awarded the bronze star for his heroic actions in support of the evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan in August 2021.

During the evacuation, Haunschild ventured onto the runway of the airport to rescue a stranded Afghan air traffic controlled and retrieved mission-essential equipment while under fire from hostile forces.

The bronze star is awarded to service members who distinguish themselves by heroic or meritorious achievement or service.

The ceremony will take place at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville at 1 p.m.

