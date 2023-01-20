Kinston intersection under reconstruction for safety

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection.

The design is to direct drivers right to U.S. 70 West rather than to Lowe’s shopping area or the cemetery. Drivers may access the shopping area via U.S. 70 and Sussex Street.

The DOT says this is a conventional intersection that allows for all turning movements under a traffic signal. If drivers want to go in the opposite direction, there will be a U-Turn area.

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday and will be completed in late May. The DOT says this will cause occasional lane closures throughout that time.

